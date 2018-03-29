First F-35A Stealth Jet for S. Korea Unveiled

The first F-35A stealth fighter aircraft for South Korea has made its public debut in the U.S.



The fifth-generation stealth fighter, which will be delivered to the South Korean Air Force next year, was unveiled on Wednesday in a rollout ceremony at Lockheed Martin's assembly line in Fort Worth, Texas.



South Korea agreed to purchase 40 F-35A fighter jets with Lockheed Martin, which will deliver them in stages by 2021.



According to the South Korean Air Force, the first six aircraft will be delivered next March.



Until then, they will be mobilized for the training of South Korean pilots and maintenance crew in Arizona.



Meanwhile, Defense Acquisition Program Administration spokesperson Kang Hwan-seok said in a regular briefing on Thursday that the agency is conducting a preliminary study on the purchase of 20 additional F-35A aircraft.