Moon to Attend Memorial of Jeju Uprising

President Moon Jae-in will attend an annual memorial for victims of a bloody uprising that broke out on Jeju Island in 1948.

The president and his top aides will attend the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of what is known as the Jeju April Third Incident at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the April Third Peace Park on Jeju island. 

In his memorial address at the event, Moon will likely express condolences to the victims and their families and call for a swift parliamentary passage of a related bill.  

It will be the first time for a president to attend the ceremony in 12 years since former President Roh Moo-hyun.  

On April third, 1948, Jeju islanders rose up against elections scheduled in May, which sought to establish a separate government in the southern part of Korea. Thousands of protesters were killed by the then U.S.-controlled military government.
  
April third was designated as a national memorial day in March 2014 and a state memorial service is held each year.

