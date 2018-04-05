The Seoul Central District Court has decided to broadcast the sentencing of former President Park Geun-hye on Friday live.



According to the court on Tuesday, the sentencing for the impeached president will be held at 2:10 p.m. on Friday. The court said it decided to allow the live broadcasting after taking into consideration various factors, including public interest.



It will mark the first such case since the Supreme Court established a regulation last year on allowing the sentencing hearings of high-profile cases to be broadcast live.



In late February, prosecutors had demanded 30 years in prison for the ousted president and a fine of 118-point-five billion won.



Though the sentencing will be broadcast live, Park is unlikely to appear in court. After her detainment period was extended on October 16th of last year, the ex-president declared she would boycott all trials.



The court will broadcast footage using its own cameras instead of press cameras to maintain order.