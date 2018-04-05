Moon Apologizes for State's Role in Jeju Uprising

President Moon Jae-in has apologized for the state's role in a bloody uprising that broke out on Jeju Island in 1948.



Speaking at a ceremony for the 70th anniversary of what is known as the Jeju April Third Incident on Tuesday, Moon said he apologizes as president for all the pain caused by state violence.



At the ceremony held at the April Third Peace Park on Jeju island, Moon said no one can deny the truth of the incident, which has taken root as a clear fact of history.



It was the first time for a president to attend the ceremony in 12 years since former President Roh Moo-hyun.



On April third, 1948, Jeju islanders rose up against elections scheduled for May, which sought to establish a separate government in the southern part of Korea. Numerous protesters were killed by the then U.S.-controlled military government.



April third was designated as a national memorial day in March 2014 and a state memorial service is held each year.