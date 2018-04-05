Anchor: A ceremony was held in Jeju Island on Tuesday to remember the thousands of people killed during factional clashes and the government’s suppression of the revolt on Jeju island 70 years ago. President Moon Jae-in vowed to shed light on what is known as the Jeju April Third Incident as he stressed the need to squarely face painful history.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: A ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Jeju April Third Incident took place at the April Third Peace Park on Tuesday amid the participation of some 15-thousand people, including survivors and bereaved family members.



In a memorial address, President Moon Jae-in said the truth of the incident is a historic fact that cannot be denied by any force. He then paid tribute to efforts to shed light on plights resulting from state violence.



He vowed all-out efforts to fully unveil the truth behind the incident and to restore the honor of the victims.



The president said that completely settling the matter would lay the foundation for a compromise yearned for by Jeju residents and the general public as well as for peace and human rights.



To this end, Moon said he will consult with the National Assembly to not only provide government support for excavating the remains of the victims and for helping bereaved families and survivors but also to provide compensation and build a national trauma center.



The president said a severe ideological divide between the left and right resulted in tragic history, but the people of Jeju overcame that tragedy with reconciliation and forgiveness. The president stressed the need to move beyond ideologies and face up to painful history.



The Jeju April Third Incident refers to an incident in which numerous civilians died from armed clashes with military government forces between April third 1948 and September 21st 1954.



On April third, 1948, Jeju islanders, led by leftist organizations, rose up against general elections scheduled for May which sought to establish a separate government in the southern part of Korea. Officially, some 14-thousand, or ten percent of Jeju’s population, were estimated to have been killed by the then U.S.-controlled military government, but many suspect the death toll was round 30-thousand.



April third was designated as a national memorial day in March 2014 and a state memorial service is held each year.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.