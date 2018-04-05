Top Office: There's No Set Method for Denuclearization of Peninsula

The presidential office says there's no set method on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and that specific steps would be decided after a basic road map is drawn.



A senior presidential official told reporters Tuesday that there haven't been any decisions made on the denuclearization process, other than the general direction given by President Moon Jae-in to take a comprehensive and step-by-step approach.



The official said that a basic strategy and a road map for denuclearization must be devised in line with Moon's general direction and afterwards, consultations should follow. He said the government currently is only in the preparatory stage.



He said efforts must be made for a basic framework for denuclearization to be created through the inter-Korean summit and a big picture for the peninsula to emerge through the U.S.-North Korea summit.



The official said that depending on how much consensus is formed during the upcoming talks, developments will be made for future discussions.



The official added that a one-shot settlement on the North's nuclear issue isn't necessarily separate from the step-by-step settlement approach, where the North would take complete, verifiable and irreversible steps to ending its nuclear program first.



He said a one-shot settlement and step-by-step settlement are two sides of the same coin.



The official noted that in the Libyan-style denuclearization, there were a number of steps in between, including lifting economic sanctions and establishing liaison offices, during the process of implementing the agreement.



In 2003, Libya agreed to destroy all of its chemical, nuclear and biological weapons stockpiles in exchange for the normalization of its relations with the U.S. and Europe and the easing of economic sanctions it had been under.