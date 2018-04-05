Lawmakers Drawing Up Rival Constitutional Revision Bills

Anchor: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Tuesday unveiled its constitutional revision bill. Rival parties are expected to clash as they draw up starkly different bills to amend the country's Constitution for the first time in 38 years.

Oh Sooyoung has more.



Report: South Korean lawmakers are set to battle over the amendment of the country's Constitution, as rival parties draw up starkly contrasting bills.



The biggest sticking point is how to reform the country's presidential system.



After President Moon Jae-in last week pushed through a government-drafted revision bill on constitutional changes, his liberal Democratic Party decided to adopt the document.



The bill includes reducing the current single-term five-year presidency to four-years in office with a chance of one reelection.



However, conservative forces have opposed the liberal government-drafted bill, saying that's not enough to prevent a presidential power of imperial nature.



The biggest opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday introduced its constitutional revision plan, which proposes measures to decentralize presidential powers by strengthening the authority of the prime minister and the National Assembly.



Under the alternative bill, the president would represent the nation as the head of state, but the prime minister would be in charge of the administration.



Political observers predict it won't be easy to find a consensus on the power structure, especially as there are other matters to settle regarding the Constitution, including the timing of the referendum.



The liberals are pushing for a referendum to be held alongside the June 13th local elections, while the LKP is insisting on holding the nationwide vote in September.



To pass a constitutional revision, two-thirds of the 299-seat parliament must vote in favor of the bill and a majority of the public must approve it in a nationwide referendum.

Oh Sooyoung, KBS World Radio News.