Main Opposition Party to Nominate Major Contenders for June Elections Fri.

Write : 2018-04-03 16:52:11 Update : 2018-04-03 16:52:46

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party plans to convene a Supreme Council meeting Friday to put forward key contenders for the upcoming June 13th local election.

A key party official told KBS on Tuesday that former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je will be nominated as a candidate for South Chungcheong Province governor and Kim Tae-ho as a candidate for the governor of  South Gyeongsang Province.

On the highly-contested post of Seoul mayor, the official said former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo has yet to decide on the party's proposal to run for the top post. The official said a decision is set to come next week. 

Separate from the council's decision, lawmakers in South Gyeongsang Province are expected to nominate Kim Tae-ho as a candidate on Wednesday while legislators in Seoul are known to be planning a support rally for Kim Moon-soo's nomination early next week. 

