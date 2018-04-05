PM Lee Calls for Thorough Gov't Management of Pending Issues

Write : 2018-04-03 18:09:35 Update : 2018-04-03 19:46:16

PM Lee Calls for Thorough Gov't Management of Pending Issues

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has called for the thorough and fair management of major government policies that draw significant public attention. 

Lee made the request during a meeting on Tuesday with two deputy prime ministers, Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Sang-kon, who also serve as finance minister and education minister, respectively. 

Lee said the government should stick to principles when dealing with the restructuring of major companies such as GM Korea and Kumho Tire without being bound by political considerations. 

Regarding efforts to revise the college entrance system from 2022, Lee emphasized the need for sufficient preparations and coordination. 

He also touched on the government’s plan to extend health insurance coverage, instructing the Health and Welfare Ministry to actively seek cooperation from the medical community. 

