'Leaders of US, N. Korea will Seek Compromise from the Beginning of Talks'

The presidential office says that the planned summit between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. will be different from the September 19 Joint Declaration in 2005.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Wednesday that the two leaders will sit down and discuss the key issues of the North's denuclearization and security guarantees for the North from the very beginning and seek to strike a comprehensive deal on the basic issues, which is clearly different from the joint declaration.



The remarks indicate that the leaders of the two nations will deal with bigger issues regarding the North's denuclearization through their unprecedented summit, while the 2005 joint declaration sought the North's nuclear dismantlement within the framework of six-party talks through multiple stages.



The official said that Seoul is discussing the schedule for a trilateral summit among South Korea, China and Japan through a diplomatic channel, adding the outcome of the inter-Korean summit will be a key agenda for the three-way summit.