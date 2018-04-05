Rival Parties Fail to End Parliamentary Standoff

Floor leaders of four parliamentary negotiating groups have failed to narrow differences on a constitutional revision and ways to end the parliamentary standoff over disputed bills.



The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the Bareunmirae Party held a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with their counterpart, “Lawmakers for Peace and Justice," a negotiating bloc jointly launched by the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace(PDP).



The floor leaders held negotiations on the schedules of the April extraordinary parliamentary session but the meeting ended without agreement.



The month-long extraordinary session got off to a rocky start on Monday, as the LKP and Bareunmirae Party boycotted a floor session in protest of the ruling party's refusal to quickly pass a revision on the Broadcast Act.



After the breakfast meeting, DP floor leader Woo Won-shik told reporters that he proposed chief policymakers and vice floor leaders of the rival parties discuss major bills of their interest, while floor leaders discuss the constitutional revision, but other parties have yet to decide their positions.