Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has declared his intention to run for Seoul mayor.



Ahn, who currently serves as the centrist Bareunmirae Party’s chief recruiter for the June 13th local elections, declared his bid at a ceremony at the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Wednesday.



He said he would "overhaul the world full of hypocrisy and incompetence starting with Seoul" in a bid to "usher in a new innovative era."



With Ahn’s announcement, the race for the most-closely watched post in the upcoming elections is expected to become a heated competition among the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the Bareunmirae Party.



For Seoulites used to a two-way race between a progressive and a conservative candidate, the contest is set to be the first three-party race in 23 years.



Ahn had considered running for the same post during the October 26th by-elections in 2011, but instead decided to throw his support behind current mayor Park Won-soon, who will run for his third term in office.