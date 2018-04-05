Pres. Chief of Staff Urges Parliament to Revise Referendum Act

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has urged the National Assembly to revise the National Referendum Act during this month’s extra session.



In a news briefing on Wednesday, Im said the parliament’s decision on revising the law will confirm its intent toward amending the Constitution.



The act needs to be revised to hold a national referendum on a constitutional amendment.



Im said President Moon Jae-in will send a letter to the National Assembly this week calling for parliament to revise the referendum law.



Im noted that the referendum act remains unconstitutional following a court decision in July 2014. The Constitutional Court had ruled that the law is inconsistent with the Constitution due to a clause that limits the voting rights of overseas Koreans who do not have a declared address in South Korea.