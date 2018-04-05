Kyodo: Abe to Request Moon Address Issue of Japanese Abductees During Inter-Korean Summit

Write : 2018-04-04 14:39:25 Update : 2018-04-04 14:39:46

Kyodo: Abe to Request Moon Address Issue of Japanese Abductees During Inter-Korean Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly asked President Moon Jae-in last month to visit Tokyo before the inter-Korean summit set for April 27th.

Japan's Kyodo News on Tuesday quoted multiple Tokyo officials as saying that Abe extended the invitation during a phone call on March 16th. The officials said Abe invited Moon to ask him to raise the issue of abducted Japanese nationals held in the North when he meets Kim Jong-un later this month.

Abe previously said he would also make such a request to U.S. President Donald Trump who is expected to meet Kim in May.

The Japanese news agency says though Moon is expected to visit Tokyo in early May for a three-way summit with Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, it appears Abe requested an earlier visit to coordinate the two countries' stances ahead of the historic inter-Korean talks.

The report said Abe made the request to Moon after he traveled to South Korea in February for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics' Opening Ceremony. 

Kyodo News said Moon avoided giving an answer right away, adding that it's uncertain whether  Moon's visit will happen as he is tied up in preparations for the inter-Korean summit. 







  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>