Foreign Minister Pledges All-Out Efforts to Ensure Safe Return of Kidnapped S. Koreans

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has pledged the government would continue all-out efforts for the safe return of three South Korean sailors who were abducted off the coast of Ghana last week.



The minister said during a press briefing in Seoul on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry is doing its best to resolve the recent incident by mobilizing all available means and resources.



Kang added that after the incident broke out the ministry set up a closely knitted network of cooperation with the governments of Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, and Benin as well as with the European Union and the United States, in a bid to identify the whereabouts of the three South Koreans and secure their safe return.



Dozens of crewmen, including three South Koreans, aboard a fishing boat named Marine 711 were kidnapped by pirates in waters off Ghana on Monday of last week.