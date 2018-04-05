Presidential Office Calls for Revising Referendum Act

Anchor: The presidential office has reaffirmed its commitment to hold a national referendum to amend the Constitution at the same time as the local elections on June 13th. The top office said the National Assembly should swiftly revise the referendum act, which is currently inconsistent with the Constitution, to allow the referendum to proceed.

Kim In-kyung has this report.



Report: Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has urged the National Assembly to revise the National Referendum Act during this month’s extra session.



In a news briefing on Wednesday, Im called on the parliament to demonstrate its sincerity toward a constitutional revision by changing the referendum act. Pointing his finger at the opposition, he said it is contradictory to vow constitutional amendment on the one hand, but fail to cooperate on amending the referendum law.



The act needs to be revised to proceed with a public referendum on a constitutional amendment. As it stands, the law is inconsistent with the Constitution due to a clause that limits the voting rights of overseas Koreans who do not have a declared address in South Korea.



The National Election Commission says that unless the act is revised, it can't draw up a list of voters. The commission has already asked the National Assembly to revise the law by mid-April.



However, as rival parties wrangle over when and how to amend the Constitution, negotiations over revising the referendum act have taken a back seat.



A senior presidential official said Wednesday that in order to hold the referendum at the same time as the local elections in June, April 23rd is the deadline to revise the referendum act.



The official said that without an amendment, there will be little meaning in holding parliamentary discussions over a Constitutional revision.



President Moon Jae-in will send a letter to the National Assembly this week calling for parliament to revise the referendum law.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.





