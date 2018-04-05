Parliament Asked to Consent to Arrest Opposition Lawmaker over Corruption

2018-04-04

Parliament Asked to Consent to Arrest Opposition Lawmaker over Corruption

The Ministry of Justice is seeking cooperation from the parliament to arrest an opposition lawmaker charged with embezzlement and bribery.

According to the National Assembly on Wednesday, the ministry submitted a request for consent to arrest Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Hong Moon-jong earlier in the day. 

The court needs parliamentary consent to hold a hearing to review an arrest warrant for an incumbent lawmaker while the parliament is in session unless the lawmaker is caught red-handed. 

Hong is accused of embezzling one-point-nine billion from the Kyungmin School Foundation, a private educational foundation of which he was the board chairman in 2012. He is also suspected of receiving 80 million won in bribes. 

