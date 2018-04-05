Moon Emphasizes Need to Strengthen Childcare Support

President Moon Jae-in says the government will increase its childcare assistance for working couples.



In a meeting with parents at an elementary school in Seoul on Wednesday, Moon said the government and society should help parents with childcare if they want to prevent related challenges from worsening the country's low birth rate trend and collapsing the community.



He emphasized the government should help ease the burdens of childcare for working couples, and assured his administration's eventual goal is to provide childcare assistance for every household that needs it.



The president pointed out that currently, around 330-thousand, or 12 percent of elementary school students across the country are in public after-school childcare programs. He said the figure is much lower than an estimated 460-thousand households with elementary school students whose parents both work.



Moon said the government will increase the number of public childcare assistants for elementary school students by 200-thousand to 530-thousand before his term ends.