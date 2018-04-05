Court Again Rejects Arrest Warrant for Ex-Governor An

A local court has again rejected an arrest warrant for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary.



The Seoul Western District Court on Thursday rejected the prosecution's second warrant request after an arraignment hearing and deliberations.



The court said there is room for argument against the charges and the suspect poses no flight risk, adding there is insufficient proof that the suspect is trying to destroy evidence.



Prosecutors applied for the second warrant on Monday after an earlier request was rejected last week. They filed the new request on the same three charges including sexual assault and assault by abuse of authority at work.



The ex-governor is accused of raping his secretary Kim Ji-eun four times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.