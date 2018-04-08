Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Relieve Burden on Small Firms

Write : 2018-04-05 10:13:46 Update : 2018-04-05 13:28:27

Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Relieve Burden on Small Firms

The government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to work to reflect the increased labor costs beginning with the public sector to relieve the burden on small businesses.

The ruling camp on Thursday made the decision in a meeting at the National Assembly, saying that a hike in the minimum wage increased the burden on small firms, but the increased labor costs were not properly reflected in prices.

Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's chief policymaker, said that the party and the government decided to increase a wage survey for small manufacturers from once a year to twice a year to swiftly reflect the increased wage in public procurement projects.

The ruling camp also decided to seek ways to enable small businesses in long-term contracts with the government to adjust their prices when the production costs increase over three percent due to a rise in labor costs and raw material prices.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>