Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Relieve Burden on Small Firms

The government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to work to reflect the increased labor costs beginning with the public sector to relieve the burden on small businesses.



The ruling camp on Thursday made the decision in a meeting at the National Assembly, saying that a hike in the minimum wage increased the burden on small firms, but the increased labor costs were not properly reflected in prices.



Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's chief policymaker, said that the party and the government decided to increase a wage survey for small manufacturers from once a year to twice a year to swiftly reflect the increased wage in public procurement projects.



The ruling camp also decided to seek ways to enable small businesses in long-term contracts with the government to adjust their prices when the production costs increase over three percent due to a rise in labor costs and raw material prices.