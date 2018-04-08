Government Proposes 3.9 Trillion Won Supplementary Budget

The government has proposed a three-point-nine-trillion-won supplementary budget to tackle youth unemployment.



The government approved the proposal during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday and will submit the bill to the National Assembly on Friday.



Of the total, the government plans to inject two-point-nine trillion won into job creation programs for young people and one trillion won into regions hit with corporate restructuring.



It is the fourth year in a row that the government has drawn up a supplementary budget.