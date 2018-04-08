UK Blacklists Dozens of Companies, Ships over N. Korea Links

Write : 2018-04-06 10:00:59 Update : 2018-04-06 10:34:11

UK Blacklists Dozens of Companies, Ships over N. Korea Links

Britain has reportedly blacklisted vessels and companies suspected of violating United Nations(UN) sanctions on North Korea. 

U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia(RFA) said on Friday that Britain added 15 ships, one individual and 21 firms on its North Korea-related blacklist on Thursday.

The report said that the move is in line with the UN Security Council's blacklisting of 49 additional entities including ships and companies on March 30th.

RFA said that the British blacklist includes 12 North Korean firms, three Hong Kong-based firms and two Chinese companies.

