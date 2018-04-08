President Moon Approves Producer Yang Seung-dong as New KBS Chief

Write : 2018-04-06 11:17:12 Update : 2018-04-06 11:44:01

President Moon Approves Producer Yang Seung-dong as New KBS Chief

President Moon Jae-in has approved producer Yang Seung-dong as the new chief of KBS. 

A senior presidential official said Moon finalized the appointment Friday morning through an electronic approval system. 

The appointment was made after the deadline for the parliament to send a report on Yang's confirmation hearing passed on Thursday. 

Yang will serve out the remainder of former KBS President Ko Dae-young's term until November 23rd. 

The board in January approved a motion to dismiss Ko, citing his alleged role in hurting the broadcaster’s fairness and its internal democratic decision-making process. 

