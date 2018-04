Seoul city issued a fine dust watch at 2 p.m. Friday.



A watch is issued when the average density of fine dust is more than 150 micrograms per cubic meter for two hours. As of 2 p.m. the average density of fine dust across the 25 districts was 274 micrograms per cubic meter.



The city government asked people with cardiovascular diseases, the elderly and children to stay indoors and to wear masks if they go out.