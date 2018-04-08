Summit Preparatory Committee Conducts On-site Inspection on Panmunjeom

The presidential office says that a preparatory committee for the scheduled inter-Korean summit has conducted an on-site inspection on the truce village of Panmunjeom where the landmark meeting will be held.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Friday that committee members left for Panmunjeom at around 10 a.m.to survey the summit venue and check developments in preparatory construction work.



The visit was made by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, who heads the preparatory committee, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, the president's chief policy adviser, Jang Ha-sung, Defense Minister Song Young-moo, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha among others.



A key presidential official told reporters that the construction work involves furniture rearrangements, picture replacements and the remodeling of the worn-out Peace House, which is the venue for the summit and sits on the southern side of the truce village. He added that the remodeling includes the reinforcement and renovation of security and dining facilities.

