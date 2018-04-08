Moon Urges Parliament to Revise Referendum Act

Write : 2018-04-06 16:51:34 Update : 2018-04-06 18:08:08

Moon Urges Parliament to Revise Referendum Act

President Moon Jae-in has urged the parliament to revise the National Referendum Act during this month’s extra session, stressing it is a prerequisite to hold a referendum on a constitutional revision. 

According to the presidential office, chief presidential secretary for political affairs Han Byung-do visited the National Assembly on Friday morning to deliver a letter from the president to the parliament’s secretary-general Kim Sung-gon. 

In the letter, Moon said unless the act is revised, a list of voters cannot be drawn up, which will make it impossible to put a constitutional amendment to a referendum. 

Noting that the ruling and opposition parties agree on the necessity of constitutional revision, Moon urged the parliament to swiftly pass a revision to the referendum act. 

Moon’s letter comes two days after Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok made the same request to the parliament.  

The act needs to be revised to proceed with a public referendum on a constitutional amendment. As it stands, the law is incompatible with the Constitution due to a clause that limits the voting rights of overseas Koreans who do not have a declared address in South Korea.

