Cheong Wa Dae: Conviction of Ex-President Park Saddening

Write : 2018-04-06 18:23:48 Update : 2018-04-06 23:03:32

Cheong Wa Dae: Conviction of Ex-President Park Saddening

The presidential office says it is heart-aching to see a former president be convicted over corruption charges.

Cheong Wa Dae issued the statement on Friday after former President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years in prison.  

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said it's likely the sentiment is the same for both the country, which once elected her as its leader, and for Park who was found guilty of various counts of corruption. 

He said although people have different feelings toward Park, a cold, dry wind has blown in everyone’s heart following the court’s decision.  

However, the spokesman was quick to add that history will repeat itself unless it is remembered, emphasizing the top office will not forget the day. 

The Seoul Central District Court found Park guilty of 16 charges and sentenced her to 24 years in prison and ordered her to pay a fine of 18 billion won.

