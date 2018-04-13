Trump: US Made Tremendous Progress in KORUS FTA Renegotiation

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. has a long way to go, but it has made tremendous progress in the talks to revise the free trade agreement with South Korea.



Trump made the remarks on Monday at the beginning of a cabinet meeting at the White House, saying that Washington is getting closer to the end of a horrible deal with Seoul.



He said that the trade deal was supposed to provide 200-thousand jobs for the U.S., but it instead gave 200-thousand jobs to South Korea, adding the U.S. lost jobs and calling the deal "horrible."



South Korea and the U.S. announced last month that they reached an agreement in the re-negotiations of the bilateral trade deal, but Trump hinted that he may delay the implementation of the new pact until after an agreement is reached with North Korea.