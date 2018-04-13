N. Korean Diplomat Mentions 'Phased, Simultaneous Steps' for Denuclearization

A North Korean diplomat says that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be reached through "phased and simultaneous steps."



The official accompanied North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on a trip to Azerbaijan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held last Thursday and Friday.



The diplomat made the remarks to Yonhap News on Tuesday when asked if there was any change in the North's position on denuclearization talks.



The comment echoed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's, who told Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in Beijing last month that the issue of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved if South Korea and the United States take "phased and simultaneous steps for peace."



Speculation has been raised that North Korean officials, including the foreign minister are spreading the same message. A top diplomat handling EU affairs is also believed to have conveyed this stance during his trip to the EU.