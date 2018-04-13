Ruling Party, Gov't to Consider Designating Parent's Day a Public Holiday

The ruling Democratic Party’s chief policy maker, Kim Tae-nyeon, says the party and the government will consider designating Parent’s Day, which falls on May eighth, as a public holiday.



Kim made the remark during a party meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday.



He said the party and the government will gather public opinion and reach a decision based on those views.



During his campaign period last year, President Moon Jae-in had vowed to designate Parent’s Day as a national holiday.



If Parent’s Day is designated as a public holiday for the first time this year, the nation will see a four-day “golden week.” As May fifth, Children’s Day, falls on a Saturday this year, Monday seventh will substitute as a day-off.