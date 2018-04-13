S. Korea-Slovakia Summit Held Tues.

Write : 2018-04-10 13:09:34 Update : 2018-04-10 15:59:04

President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Slovakian President Andrej Kiska on Tuesday as the countries mark the 25th anniversary of their establishment of diplomatic ties this year. 

Kiska arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay. 

During the summit, the two leaders discussed ways to advance their countries’ bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation. 

Slovakia is a key cooperation partner of South Korea and regarded to be a bridgehead for the nation to make inroads into Europe’s market. Some 90 South Korean companies, including Kia Motors and Samsung Electronics, have made investments in Slovakia.

