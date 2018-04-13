Moon: Drive to Remove Corruption Not Targeted at Individuals

President Moon Jae-in says the government's drive to root out corruption in state organizations is aimed at correcting improper systems and practices, not punishing civil servants individually.



Moon made the remark at a Cabinet meeting held at the presidential office Tuesday. He said there had been some confusion in the process of ministries announcing the probe results of their task forces on eradicating corruption.



This comes after education and labor ministries’ task forces on stamping out corruption within the past government recently requested state investigations on a number of government employees.



Moon said mid-to lower-ranking bureaucrats were only following orders and that they should not be disadvantaged.



Also, at the meeting, Moon denounced the response by related government agencies to the reluctance of waste collectors nationwide to pick up plastic recyclable waste as the business is becoming less profitable. He instructed the related agencies to prepare a fundamental plan to respond to the issue.









