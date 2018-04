N. Korean Foreign Minister to Meet Russian Counterpart on Tuesday

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will meet with his Russian counterpart for the first time in four years on Tuesday.



Ri arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit. He flew from Turkmenistan after participating in the two-day Non-Aligned Movement conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan through last Friday.



Ri declined to answer questions from South Korean, Japanese and Russian reporters who greeted him upon his arrival in Moscow.



Ri met Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Monday and is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.



Moscow's Foreign Ministry said previously that Ri and Lavrov will discuss bilateral cooperation and a wide range of international issues.