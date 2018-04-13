Opposition Lawmakers File Complaint Against New FSS Chief

Anchor: Rival parties on Tuesday clashed over alleged lobbying practices of the newly appointed financial authority chief, as they continue to remain gridlocked over constitutional reform and the Broadcasting Act.

Opposition lawmakers have called for the removal of the newly-appointed chief of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) over controversy that various overseas trips he took were funded by financial institutions when he was a legislator.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor centrist Bareunmirae Party on Tuesday each filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office against Kim Ki-sik. The parties accused Kim of bribery, abuse of power as well as breaching the Public Service Ethics Act.



The minor liberal Party for Democracy and Peace also criticized the FSS chief, saying that if his overseas trips were customary, the issue must be regarded as a form of long-standing corruption. The minor Justice Party also expressed a negative view, saying the trips raise questions about whether Kim will do a good job.



The ruling Democratic Party(DP), on its part, defended the stance of the top office which has insisted that Kim's trips were for "official business" and "legitimate" purposes and has refused to consider removing Kim from his post.



The DP claimed the opposition bloc's accusations are over-the-top and their calls for Kim's resignation are a political offensive ahead of the June local elections.



Kim has been accused of taking an all-expenses-paid trip to China and India in 2015, paid for by Woori Financial Holdings, which was subject to the oversight of his parliamentary committee. Kim had even criticized Woori's management, before embarking on the four-day trip.



He is also believed to have taken a trip to the U.S. and Europe, funded by the state-run Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, in 2014. He took a female intern with him, who political opponents claim received preferential treatment after the trip.



Rival camps also remained at odds over revising the Constitution and the Broadcasting Act. The ruling camp offered to discuss revisions to the Broadcasting Act together with other pending bills but the opposition urged for the swift passage of the bill on the Broadcasting Act within the month.



On amending the Constitution, the DP sought for the prompt revision of the Referendum Act while the opposition said discussions must first be held on power structure. With such differences, it has become uncertain whether the National Assembly will conduct its inquiry of government agencies which are set to begin on Tuesday for three days.

