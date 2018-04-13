Incumbent Seoul Mayor to Declare Bid for Reelection

Write : 2018-04-10 15:50:31 Update : 2018-04-10 15:58:13

Incumbent Seoul Mayor to Declare Bid for Reelection

Seoul's two-time Mayor Park Won-soon will declare his intention later this week to run again for office in the June local elections.

According to Park's office, the current mayor will declare his bid on Thursday at the ruling Democratic Party's headquarters in western Seoul.

Other contenders from his party include former floor leaders Woo Sang-ho and Park Young-sun who both announced their bids last month.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday confirmed former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo as its candidate for the most coveted local government post. 

LKP Spokeswoman Song Ah-young, meanwhile, was tapped to run for Sejong City mayor.

The LKP's leadership, including chairman Hong Joon-pyo and floor leader Kim Sung-tae, held a confirmation ceremony for the two candidates on Tuesday.


  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>