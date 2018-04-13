Incumbent Seoul Mayor to Declare Bid for Reelection

Seoul's two-time Mayor Park Won-soon will declare his intention later this week to run again for office in the June local elections.



According to Park's office, the current mayor will declare his bid on Thursday at the ruling Democratic Party's headquarters in western Seoul.



Other contenders from his party include former floor leaders Woo Sang-ho and Park Young-sun who both announced their bids last month.



Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday confirmed former Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Moon-soo as its candidate for the most coveted local government post.



LKP Spokeswoman Song Ah-young, meanwhile, was tapped to run for Sejong City mayor.



The LKP's leadership, including chairman Hong Joon-pyo and floor leader Kim Sung-tae, held a confirmation ceremony for the two candidates on Tuesday.





