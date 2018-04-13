Top Office Urges Parliament to Revise Nat'l Referendum Act

The top office has urged parliament to pass a bill seeking revisions to the National Referendum Act within 13 days so that President Moon Jae-in can give a speech on the need for a constitutional amendment.



A presidential official told reporters Tuesday that if the National Assembly fails to pass the revised bill by April 23rd, it will become difficult for the president to deliver his speech.



The act needs to be revised to proceed with a public referendum on a constitutional amendment. As it stands, the law is incompatible with the Constitution due to a clause that limits the voting rights of overseas Koreans who do not have a declared address in South Korea.



The top office has been pushing for the speedy revision to the law in a bid to hold the referendum on constitutional amendment alongside the local election in June.



The presidential official said the National Assembly could add a supplementary provision to ensure a referendum is held simultaneously with the June election, but added that it is much simpler to revise the referendum act.



He said President Moon will give his speech after the prime minister delivers his administrative policy speech before parliament. However, he said it is uncertain when parliament would convene a plenary session.





