Pres. Office Considers Making Parents' Day Holiday

The presidential office says it's considering designating Parents’ Day as a public holiday.



An official from the top office told reporters on Tuesday that the matter was discussed during a meeting presided over by Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok earlier in the day.



The official said a decision has yet to be made, pointing to various factors that need to be taken into account, including those opposing an increase in the number of public holidays.



The official said the government is also discussing whether the designation will apply from this year or 2019.



President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also discussed the issue following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Parents’ Day is marked on May eighth in South Korea.