S. Korea: Efforts Under way for Release of Kidnapped Nationals

Write : 2018-04-11 08:59:20 Update : 2018-04-11 10:23:57

South Korea says that efforts are under way to secure the release of three South Korean nationals kidnapped by pirates in seas off Ghana late last month.

An official said Tuesday that the government is working to ensure the safe return of the abductees, but refused to elaborate on details.

A Foreign Ministry official refused to confirm media reports that direct negotiations with the kidnappers are under way.

However, the official said that the government is making all-out efforts and diverse diplomatic efforts with Ghana and other countries, placing top priority on the safety and release of the South Korean nationals. 

The three South Korean sailors were kidnapped from the fishing boat Marine 711 by unidentified pirates in seas off Ghana on March 26th.

