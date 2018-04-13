Top Diplomats of Russia, N. Korea Discuss Denuclearization

The top diplomats of Russia and North Korea discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during their first meeting in four years in Moscow on Tuesday.



In a news briefing after the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow supports a "gradual normalization of the situation" and that North Korea needs security guarantees in the process of denuclearization.



Lavrov also denied rumors that China proposed to the U.S. that they change the six-party nuclear talks to four-party talks, excluding Russia and Japan.



The Russian top diplomat said that he directly asked about the rumor when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Moscow last week and Wang flatly denied it.



Lavrov said that the six-party nuclear talks is a framework necessary for discussions of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security issues in Northeast Asia.



Lavrov added that he did not discuss possible summit talks between the two nations’ leaders with the North Korean foreign minister.



In an opening statement before their talks, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said the situation on the peninsula and the world requires that the two nations strengthen cooperation and expand communication and coordination.



Ri, however, didn't attend the news briefing.



Meanwhile, Russian news agency TASS said Tuesday that Ri extended his visit to Moscow by a day and will leave on Thursday.



It said Ri will meet with Yuri Trutnev, deputy prime minister and presidential envoy for the Russian Far East on Wednesday or Thursday.