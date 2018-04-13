S. Korea, US to Hold Regular Meetings to Prepare for Summits

The South Korean Embassy in Washington and the U.S. State Department have

agreed to hold regular meetings to prepare for their leaders' summits with North Korea.



A Seoul official told reporters on Tuesday in Washington that the two sides agreed to meet regularly to share information and opinions on pending issues, citing the importance of maintaining close consultations between Seoul and Washington to ensure successful inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summits.



The agreement to hold periodic sessions came two weeks ago during a meeting between South Korean Ambassador to Washington Cho Yoon-je and Susan Thornton, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia.



An initial working-level meeting involving embassy and State Department officials took place last week, and Cho and Thornton are scheduled to meet again next week.