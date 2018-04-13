'Denuclearization to be Top Conversation of US-N. Korea Summit'

Write : 2018-04-11 09:57:14 Update : 2018-04-11 17:27:34

'Denuclearization to be Top Conversation of US-N. Korea Summit'

U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will be the “top conversation” during an upcoming summit between Washington and Pyongyang. 

The spokeswoman made the remark during a press briefing on Tuesday, when asked whether the North Korea human rights issue would be raised during the summit slated for the end of next month or early June. 

She said that the issue may come up but the denuclearization of the peninsula, which is something that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he is willing to abide by and work toward, will be the main topic.

Naurt also confirmed that the U.S. is in talks with North Korea about the upcoming summit but refused to elaborate further.

