Top Office Remains Steadfast in Keeping Kim Ki-sik as FSS Chief

The presidential office has reaffirmed that it stands steadfast in keeping Kim Ki-sik in his current post as governor of the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS).



A key senior official told reporters on Wednesday that there is no change in the top office’s stance revealed the day earlier, that it has no intention to dismiss Kim.



The opposition camp has called for Kim’s resignation over controversy that various overseas trips he took when he was a lawmaker were funded by financial institutions.



Earlier on Monday, the top office announced that Kim's trips were lawful as they were for official business purposes, but did acknowledge that the trips did not meet the expectations of the people.



Meanwhile, the official dismissed speculation that President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledge to move the president’s office to the Gwanghwamun area in downtown Seoul could be scrapped with the expansion and renovation of Gwanghwamun Square.