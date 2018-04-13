Pres. Moon Decides Not to Designate This Year's Parent's Day as Holiday

President Moon Jae-in has decided not to designate this year’s Parents’ Day as a one-time public holiday.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom unveiled the president’s decision in a written briefing on Wednesday.



Kim said the president instructed Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to gather the opinions of economy-related ministers the previous day and accepted their recommendation.



The spokesman said that from next year, the president will make a decision with ample time after reviewing the matter comprehensively based on research results.



Kim said there were concerns that the designation could cause confusion about childcare for those with children in day care centers or elementary schools, which would be closed on the holiday.



If Parent’s Day, which falls on May eighth, had been designated as a public holiday, the nation would have seen a four-day “golden week.” As May fifth, Children’s Day, falls on a Saturday this year, Monday seventh will substitute as a day-off.