FM Kang Hopes for Close Cooperation with Japan on N. Korea Denuclearization

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed hope she can closely cooperate with her Japanese counterpart to achieve their countries' shared goal of resolving North Korea's nuclear issue and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.



The minister made the remark in her opening statement in her meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who is in the country for a two-day visit.



She said that the upcoming inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit would serve as a major turning point to achieve denuclearization, stressing that the next few months will be a very important time for the situation on the Korean Peninsula and for peace in the Northeast Asian region.



Kono said it is his understanding that Seoul and Washington are preparing for their respective summits with the North, praising the South Korean government for its efforts.



He also said he hoped Seoul and Tokyo can cooperate closely to achieve Pyongyang's denuclearization as well as bring about peace, security and prosperity to the region.



According to a South Korean Foreign Ministry official who was present at Wednesday’s meeting, Kang and Kono shared the view that the present time, in which the two summits are being prepared, marks a historic opportunity.



The official quoted Kono as saying that pressure and sanctions on the North must be kept in place until Pyongyang takes substantial action toward denuclearization. He then requested Seoul to convey to Pyongyang during the inter-Korean summit Japan’s basic stance on the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programs as well as the issue of Japanese abductees in the North.



In response, Kang said there is no change in Seoul’s stance that it will maintain sanctions and pressure on the North until significant headway is made in denuclearization efforts. She stressed that Seoul is preparing for the inter-Korean summit based on the perception that inter-Korean ties cannot be addressed separately from denuclearization.



Kono's trip to Seoul marks his first since taking office last August. He plans to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday and visit the Seoul National Cemetery to pay tribute to Korean veterans before returning home later in the day.