N. Korea Holds Supreme People's Assembly, No Messages on Summits

North Korea held a major parliamentary meeting on Wednesday without sending any messages regarding its upcoming summits with South Korea and the U.S.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held the sixth session of the country's 13th assembly on Wednesday in Pyongyang.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped the meeting as his attendance was not mentioned in the report.



Kim has attended six of the eight SPA sessions held since he took power in April 2014.



Wednesday’s session was expected to issue messages regarding the North Korean nuclear issue and the upcoming summits with South Korea and the U.S., but no specific messages were reported by state media.



The North's parliament is the highest organ of state power under the country's constitution, but it usually rubber-stamps decisions on governing structures and budgets created by the powerful Workers' Party of Korea.