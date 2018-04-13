Minor Opposition Parties Call for Compromise on Constitutional Revision

2018-04-12

Minor Opposition Parties Call for Compromise on Constitutional Revision

Three minor opposition parties have called for a swift compromise between the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on a constitutional revision.

The floor leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Peace and Democracy and the Justice Party on Thursday issued a joint statement to press the two rival parties to make concessions and compromise. 

The three minor parties said that parliamentary discussions on the constitutional amendment remain in a deadlock as the two parties stick to their positions and refuse to make any concessions.

They said that the ruling party should produce a compromise proposal that will reduce presidential power and realize decentralization without just pushing the opposition parties to accept or reject the president's constitutional revision bill.

They also called on the main opposition party to explicitly express its positions on the constitutional revision and reforms of the electoral system.

