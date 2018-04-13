Lawmaker: Timeline of Mandatory Military Service Reduction Unclear

The Defense Ministry is said to have briefed parliament that it is likely to unveil its defense reform plan without specifying when it will begin to cut the length of the country's mandatory military service.



Lawmaker Kim Hack-yong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, who heads the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, said Thursday that he was briefed of the possibility by several Defense Ministry officials a day earlier.



According to Kim, the ministry officials said given that it would be difficult to reduce the period from next year, the defense reform plan is expected to state that the mandatory military service period will be slashed within President Moon Jae-in’s term.



The Defense Ministry had earlier announced on February 12th that it would finalize in April when and how it would go about reducing the mandatory service period from 21 months to 18 months.



Cutting the period has been one of Moon’s key security pledges.