Lawmaker: Timeline of Mandatory Military Service Reduction Unclear

Write : 2018-04-12 10:29:41 Update : 2018-04-12 15:41:43

Lawmaker: Timeline of Mandatory Military Service Reduction Unclear

The Defense Ministry is said to have briefed parliament that it is likely to unveil its defense reform plan without specifying when it will begin to cut the length of the country's mandatory military service.

Lawmaker Kim Hack-yong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, who heads the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, said Thursday that he was briefed of the possibility by several Defense Ministry officials a day earlier.

According to Kim, the ministry officials said given that it would be difficult to reduce the period from next year, the defense reform plan is expected to state that the mandatory military service period will be slashed within President Moon Jae-in’s term.

The Defense Ministry had earlier announced on February 12th that it would finalize in April when and how it would go about reducing the mandatory service period from 21 months to 18 months. 

Cutting the period has been one of Moon’s key security pledges.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>