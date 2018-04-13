Top Office: S. Korea-China-Japan Summit to be Held in Japan in May

Write : 2018-04-12 11:21:40 Update : 2018-04-12 13:56:31

Top Office: S. Korea-China-Japan Summit to be Held in Japan in May

The presidential office says a summit between South Korea, China and Japan will be held in Japan next month. 

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom made the revelation as he released a written press briefing on the results of President Moon Jae-in’s meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono the previous day. 

Moon told Kono that Seoul will actively cooperate for the upcoming three-way summit to be held successfully as he highly assessed Tokyo’s efforts to make the summit happen. 

The presidential office had, so far, failed to confirm whether the leaders of the three neighboring countries would hold a summit, only saying that efforts are being made for the meeting to be held in early May.

Moon will visit Japan for the first time since he took office to attend the summit. 

He will be the first South Korean president to visit Japan since President Lee Myung-bak in December 2011.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>