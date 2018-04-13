Attention Drawn to Whether US Will Stage Military Strike Against Syria

Anchor: Attention is focused on whether the United States will take military action against Syria which is facing accusations of using chemical weapons on its own people. U.S. President Donald Trump has told Russia to “get ready” for U.S. missiles fired at Syria which Russia vowed to intercept.

Report: U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened the possibility of staging a military attack against Syria which has come under suspicion of using chemical weapons.



On his Twitter Wednesday, Trump said that Russia should “get ready” because missiles “will be coming, nice and new and smart!” He added that Washington's relationship with Moscow is worse now than it has ever been including during the Cold War.



The White House said that ultimately, Syria and Russia are to blame for the suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region last Saturday that is reported to have led to dozens of casualties.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. has a number of options on the table but added that a final decision has not been reached.



Defense Secretary James Mattis said the U.S. stands ready to provide military options, if they're appropriate.



He also said that the U.S. and its allies are still assessing intelligence to secure evidence of the suspected chemical attack.



The UN Security Council(UNSC) is set to convene a meeting on Thursday on the issue.



Russia claims it hasn't found any evidence that Douma had suffered a chemical weapons attack.



Since joining the conflict in 2015, Russia has twice vetoed UNSC resolutions aimed at extending independent investigations into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.