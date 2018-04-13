Seoul Mayor Declares Bid to Run for Third Stint in Office

Write : 2018-04-12 14:09:21 Update : 2018-04-12 16:47:48

Seoul Mayor Declares Bid to Run for Third Stint in Office

Two-time Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon announced his bid to run for office in the June local election, pledging to complete the "ten year revolution" of transforming life in the capital.

In a news conference at the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Party in western Seoul on Thursday, Park declared his intention to run in the mayoral race for the third time.
  
Park cited that during his six years in office, Seoul has come to provide free eco-friendly school lunches, doubled social welfare, provided 120-thousand state-funded homes and reduced debt by eight trillion won. 

However, he was quick to add that there were fundamental difficulties in transforming Seoul city.  

Park announced his nine-point manifesto, which includes promises of making Seoul a city of blue skies and balanced development.

